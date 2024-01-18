'Dashmi' and the Bollywood Box Office: A Tale of Success

The Bollywood film industry is abuzz with the latest news, updates, and box office collections. Among the highlights is the performance of the film 'Dashmi', featuring actor Bobby Deol, and the numbers are quite intriguing.

'Dashmi' Defies Expectations at the Box Office

The movie 'Dashmi' seems to have struck a chord with the audience. The reported collections stand at Rs 1.88 crore, with unreported collections amounting to Rs 0.22 crore. This brings the total for the week to a commendable Rs 2.10 crore, while the grand total accumulates to an impressive Rs 91.80 crore.

A Raft of Related Events

Surrounding the release of 'Dashmi', a series of events, including parties, premieres, and special screenings, have added to the hype and excitement. These events have not only amplified the buzz around the movie but have also played a role in boosting its box office collections.

Competition in the Bollywood Box Office

'Dashmi' isn't the only Bollywood film making headlines. Hrithik Roshan's 'Fighter' has jetted past the $100K mark in pre-sales at the international box office ahead of its Republic Day release. The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 'Merry Christmas' is ending its first week with a collection of Rs 15 crore. However, it experienced a dip in collections amid buzz about a sequel. Teja Sajja’s 'Hanu Man' outperformed Mahesh Babu’s 'Guntur Kaaram' in North America, raking in over 3 million dollars in just four days. 'Salaar', on the other hand, has seen its lowest box office on Monday and appears to be nearing the end of its run.