Crew Movie's Advance Booking Hits ₹70.18 Lakh: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti's Film Sets Box Office Buzz

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's latest cinematic venture, Crew, is already creating waves in the Indian film industry with its promising advance booking figures. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie has grossed ₹70.18 lakh from advance bookings for its opening day, with 30,209 tickets sold across the country. This marks a significant milestone for the film, underscoring the excitement and anticipation among the audience.

The Making of Crew: Journey to the Big Screen

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Crew is a heist comedy that brings together a stellar cast for the first time. The film, which also features Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and a cameo by Kapil Sharma, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. This collaboration between Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon promises a 'cool' and entertaining movie experience, as described by Kareena Kapoor in a recent interview with India Today.

Advance Booking and Box Office Predictions

With advance bookings opening on March 27, Crew has seen a robust response from the audience. The film is set to be released across approximately 2,500 screens in India and an additional 1,000 screens internationally. The highest-priced ticket sold in Mumbai reached Rs 1,150, indicating strong demand. Trade analysts predict a good opening, with estimated collections ranging from ₹5-10 crores on the first day, setting the stage for a potentially successful run at the box office.

Anticipation and Expectations

The unique premise of Crew, coupled with its star-studded cast, has generated considerable buzz. The film's promotional materials, including trailers and music videos, have been well received, further heightening anticipation. With its mix of comedy, heist elements, and commercial appeal, Crew is poised to offer a refreshing cinematic experience. As the release date approaches, all eyes are on this trio of leading ladies to deliver an unforgettable adventure.

As Crew gears up for its theatrical debut, the film industry and fans alike hold their breath for what could be one of the year's biggest blockbusters. With its promising start in advance bookings, Crew sets the stage for a successful opening weekend, potentially paving the way for new narratives in Bollywood centered around strong female leads. Only time will tell if this madcap adventure will soar high at the box office or if it will face turbulence in its quest for commercial success.