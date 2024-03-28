Bollywood's Political Cinema Wave Pre-Elections: Strategy, Flops, and Future

As India gears up for the Lok Sabha Elections, the cinematic landscape has become a battleground of narratives, with a slew of government-friendly films hitting the screens. This trend reflects a deeper intertwining of politics and cinema, aiming to sway public opinion. However, the box office tells a different story, with many of these politically charged offerings failing to make a mark.

Advertisment

Emergence of Political Cinema

The last few years have seen an unprecedented rise in films with strong political undertones, directly or indirectly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hindutva ideology. Notable among these are titles like 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar', 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and 'The Kashmir Files', each targeting different political opinions and historical interpretations. The intent behind these films seems clear: to propagate a narrative aligning with the ruling party's views and to challenge the opposition's stance, leveraging cinema's mass appeal.

Box Office Reality Check

Advertisment

Despite their political backing and the buzz created through social media and political rallies, many of these films have not performed as expected at the box office. For instance, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' opened to a mere 12% footfall in theatres, and 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' collected only 3 crore in its release week, as per reports. This trend raises questions about the audience's reception to overtly political cinema and the effectiveness of films as a medium for political propaganda.

Implications and Future Outlook

The lukewarm response to politically charged films might indicate a disconnect between filmmakers' intentions and the audience's expectations. While cinema has the power to influence and educate, audiences today seek more than just political messaging. They crave quality content that entertains, informs, and resonates on a deeper level. As the industry reflects on these developments, the future of political cinema in India hangs in balance. Will filmmakers adapt and find a middle ground, or will the wave of political films continue to crash at the box office?

The intertwining of cinema and politics is not new, but its current manifestation in India is a telling sign of the times. As filmmakers and political parties navigate this complex landscape, the ultimate verdict lies with the audience, whose preferences will shape the future of political cinema in India.