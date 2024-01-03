Bollywood’s Ira Khan Set to Marry Fitness Trainer Nupur Shikhare in Grand Ceremony

In an intertwining of Bollywood glamour and endearing personal tales, Ira Khan, daughter of esteemed actor Aamir Khan, is set to marry her long-term boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare. The couple is set to tie the knot today, January 3, 2024, marking the culmination of a love story woven with fitness, endurance, and shared dreams.

A Wedding Amidst the Glitz of Bollywood

Beginning with a court wedding in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End hotel, the couple’s grand matrimonial journey will unfold in Udaipur with a family ceremony, followed by a reception hosted by Aamir Khan. The Bollywood landscape is abuzz with anticipation, with several celebrities expected to grace the grand reception in the city.

Nupur Shikhare: From Fitness Guru to Family

Known for his role as a fitness trainer, Nupur Shikhare has carved a niche for himself in the world of health and fitness. The founder of Fitnessism, a martial arts training academy, Nupur has been the personal trainer to various actors, including Aamir Khan himself. His participation in endurance events like the Ironman triathlon and the Netflix show Ultimate Beastmaster has earned him widespread recognition.

An Unconventional Love Story

The couple’s romance went public in 2021 when they announced their relationship, and the proposal at the finish line of an Ironman race added a unique touch to their love story. A grand engagement party followed, where they impressed fans with their style and camaraderie. Today, as they embark on their marital journey, their love story serves as a testament to shared passion and understanding.