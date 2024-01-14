en English
Bollywood

Bollywood’s Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Bollywood’s Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League

Indian cinema’s stalwarts, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya, have united for a promotional advertisement for the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), a novel T10 cricket tournament played with tennis balls. The trio’s collaboration has sparked both curiosity and excitement among fans. Amitabh Bachchan, who recently became an ISPL team owner, shared a photograph featuring the three on his Instagram, teasing, “Cricket!! Anyone ?”

Street Cricket Takes the Stadium

The ISPL is India’s first tennis ball cricket tournament to be conducted in a stadium, a concept that brings the raw zeal and talent of street cricket to a grander stage. The inaugural season of this unique tournament is slated to commence on March 2. The tournament presents a platform for six teams representing major cities, with no age restriction for participation. It promises to be a highlight on the cricket calendar, bringing a refreshing twist to the conventional format.

A Glimpse into the Stars’ Conversation

During the advertisement shoot, Amitabh Bachchan discussed his recent hand surgery with Akshay Kumar. He also shared insights from their conversation about their upcoming projects. Akshay Kumar is currently working on the Hindi remake of Suriya’s film ‘Soorarai Potturu’, a topic which naturally surfaced during their interaction. The trio’s camaraderie and mutual respect were evident throughout the shoot, adding a layer of warmth to the professional setting.

What’s Next for the Trio?

On the career front, Amitabh Bachchan, following his appearance in ‘Ganapath’, will soon be seen in the sci-fi film ‘Kalki 2898: AD’, sharing the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Akshay Kumar is eagerly anticipating his roles in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ alongside Tiger Shroff and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, set for a Christmas release. Suriya, after his cameos in ‘Vikram’ and ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, is engrossed in ‘Kanguva’, a film set for release in 10 languages. As they juggle their cricketing interests with their acting commitments, fans eagerly await their next moves.

Bollywood Cricket India
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

