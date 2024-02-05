Bollywood Stars to Feature in UAE's First-Ever Open Podcast

The UAE is set to witness a milestone event in the realm of podcasts and entertainment. Fox Media and Entertainment is orchestrating the country's first-ever open podcast with Bollywood luminaries Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. The trailblazing initiative, 'Timeout With Ankit,' is slated for February 11, with the venue being the bustling Burjuman Mall.

Interactivity at the Core

The event is not just another celebrity appearance; it is a platform for the audience to engage directly with the stars. The format of the evening includes a Q&A session, allowing fans to interact and address their queries to the celebrity guests. This interactivity is a key component of the event, making it a unique and immersive experience for attendees.

Global Accessibility

Ensuring the event's global reach, Ankit Chopra, the founder of Fox Media and Entertainment, will host the open podcast. The session will be broadcast across various platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, and Google Podcast, making it accessible to audiences around the world regardless of geographical constraints.

Impressive Following & Future Prospects

'Timeout With Ankit' has already made waves in the region, amassing over 3.1 million views within a mere span of 60 days. This overwhelming response not only reflects the podcast's popularity but also signifies its potential to set new trends for live podcast events in the UAE. The event is a testament to the company's dedication to creating content that resonates with diverse audience demographics and across different platforms.