Bollywood

Bollywood Stars Shine in Property Market: Top 10 Real Estate Deals of 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:57 am EST
Bollywood Stars Shine in Property Market: Top 10 Real Estate Deals of 2023

In a year marked by both real estate boom and unprecedented celebrity involvement, 2023 saw Bollywood’s glitterati making significant property transactions. The industry’s major players not only engaged in luxury residential investments but also explored lucrative commercial real estate, marking a new trend.

Bollywood’s Commercial Real Estate Foray

Known for his legendary on-screen performances, Bollywood’s Amitabh Bachchan ventured into real estate in 2023, renting out four commercial units in Mumbai’s Oshiwara district. The units, each valued at ₹7.18 crore, were leased to Warner Music India Limited for a five-year term, complete with a three-year lock-in period and 12 parking spots. The initial annual rent is ₹2.07 crore with a security deposit of ₹1.03 crore, set to increase to ₹2.38 crore from the fourth year. These transactions were not limited to Bachchan. Other Bollywood actors, including Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sarah Ali Khan, also invested in office spaces in Mumbai, drawn by the higher annual rental yield offered by commercial real estate versus residential properties.

Residential Property Transfers

Amitabh Bachchan and his spouse Jaya Bachchan also made headlines with their residential property transfers. The couple gifted their Pratiksha bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, to their daughter Shweta Nanda in November. The property, one of Bollywood’s iconic residences, was divided into two plots, further fueling interest in the family’s real estate activities.

Global Celebrity Real Estate Movements

These developments were not limited to Bollywood, as global celebrities also made significant real estate transactions in 2023. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and fashion icon Tom Ford each secured properties worth over 50 million dollars in New York City, Palm Beach, and Los Angeles. The year’s most expensive deals included Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 190 million waterfront estate purchase in Malibu and luxury car dealer Michael Cantanucci’s 170 million property acquisition in Palm Beach. However, the introduction of the ULA or mansion tax in Los Angeles led to a noteworthy dip in sales in the region.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

