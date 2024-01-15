Bollywood Stars Shine at Aamir Khan’s Daughter’s Wedding Reception

A night of glitz, glamour, and star power marked the wedding reception of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira, as the event saw a confluence of renowned personalities from the film industry. The celebration, held in honor of Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare’s nuptials, was a dazzling display of the close-knit relationships within the Bollywood community, featuring both seasoned actors and rising stars who have shared screen space with the legendary Aamir Khan.

Galaxy of Stars Illuminate the Night

Bollywood’s crème de la crème graced the occasion, with attendees including Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, and the iconic Madhuri Dixit, who was accompanied by her husband Sriram Nene. Dixit’s presence was particularly noteworthy given her past on-screen chemistry with Aamir Khan in the beloved movie ‘Dil’.

Other notable figures included Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, both of whom have collaborated with Aamir Khan. A host of other celebrities, such as Randeep Hooda with Lin Laishram, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, Genelia D’Souza with Riteish Deshmukh, and Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap, added to the event’s star power.

Deep-rooted Bonds and Shared Histories

Perhaps the most poignant moment of the evening was the presence of Udit Narayan, whose career was catapulted to new heights with the song ‘Papa Kehte Hai’ from Aamir Khan’s film ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’. Boman Irani and his wife Zenobia, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, the masterminds behind Aamir’s hit film ‘Dangal’, were also in attendance, underscoring the deep professional ties and shared histories within the Bollywood fraternity.

A Night to Remember

The wedding reception, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, was a testament to the enduring bonds within the Bollywood community. The event brought together actors who have worked with Aamir Khan in iconic films like ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, and served as a vibrant celebration of the newlyweds’ love story, which blossomed during the COVID-19 lockdown.