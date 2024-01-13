en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Bollywood Stars Share Nostalgic Lohri Wishes and Personal Anecdotes

Bollywood’s illustrious luminaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Shehnaaz Gill, took to various social media platforms to extend their warm Lohri 2024 wishes to fans. Their posts, festooned with personal anecdotes and cultural insights, underscored the festival’s significance and their enduring bond with their fans.

Bollywood’s Lohri Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor, shared a nostalgic post about Lohri, recounting a traditional story narrated by his mother. He reminisced about the custom of chanting and gathering donations during the festival. His reminiscence subtly highlighted the festival’s spirit of community and sharing.

Sunny Deol, known for his powerful performances, took a stroll down memory lane, reflecting on past Lohri celebrations with his family and neighbors. His posts echoed a longing for simpler times, reinforcing the festival’s familial and community-centered nature.

Celebrities and Cultural Significance

Shehnaaz Gill, a popular television personality, posted photographs of herself in traditional attire. Her message to fans emphasized maintaining a vibrant smile akin to the light of the Lohri bonfire, symbolically connecting the festival’s warmth and joy to personal happiness.

Neha Dhupia, a versatile actress and former beauty queen, shared a snapshot with her children, Mehr and Guriq, extending Lohri greetings. She also mentioned her husband, Angad Bedi, in the post, highlighting the festival’s family-centric celebrations.

Messages of Joy and Blessings

Superstar Akshay Kumar wished fans and their families a joyful Lohri filled with blessings, while Vicky Kaushal, a rising star of Bollywood, posted a simple ‘Happy Lohri’ message on his Instagram Stories. These messages, though brief, encapsulated the essence of Lohri – a festival of joy, warmth, and renewed hopes.

The posts of these celebrities, beyond their well-wishes, marked a deeper connection with their fans, reflecting the personal and cultural significance of Lohri. By sharing glimpses of their celebrations, they echoed the festival’s spirit of community, nostalgia, and warmth, further strengthening their bond with their audience.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
2 hours ago
Dia Mirza Unmasks Her Journey in Bollywood: Insecurity, Struggles, and Activism
In an intimate conversation with Filmfare, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza unmasked the realities of her journey in the film industry, serving as a mirror to the struggles and insecurities faced by actors. Mirza, an actor without formal training, charted her course and learned the nuances of her craft on the job. She acknowledged that this
Dia Mirza Unmasks Her Journey in Bollywood: Insecurity, Struggles, and Activism
Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood's Rising Star to A Television Actor
3 hours ago
Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood's Rising Star to A Television Actor
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
3 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
2 hours ago
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series 'Killer Soup'
2 hours ago
Konkona Sensharma on Her Acting Approach & New Series 'Killer Soup'
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
2 hours ago
Dia Mirza Reflects on Two Decades in Film and Environmental Activism
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
30 seconds
Labour Amplifies Social Media Campaign Against Conservatives
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
57 seconds
Six Strategies to Tackle Crowded Gyms: Advice from Fitness Coach Joanna Dase
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
1 min
Hannah Connell: A Sprint Hurdler's Race Against Time and Records in 2024
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
1 min
TelOne Eyes CAPS United's Ian Nyoni In Squad Enhancement Drive
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
2 mins
Kyren Williams: From Doubt to Determination in the NFL
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
2 mins
Inside Novak Djokovic's Relationship with Coach Goran Ivanisevic and their Journey to Success
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
2 mins
MP Implicated in Stock Theft: A Test of Public Trust and Accountability
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
4 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategic Push for GOP Majority on Border Deal
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
4 mins
Brooklyn Nets Face Pivotal Decision as Nic Claxton Nears Free Agency
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
37 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app