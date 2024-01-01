en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Bollywood in 2024: An Exciting Lineup of Releases Beckons

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Bollywood in 2024: An Exciting Lineup of Releases Beckons

As the first dawn of 2024 breaks, Bollywood is poised to captivate audiences with an array of cinematic gems. The coming months promise to deliver a dramatic blend of genres, from nail-biting thrillers to heart-stirring biopics, all brought to life by the industry’s most celebrated stars and emerging talents.

January: A Jolt of Thrills and History

The year kicks off with ‘Merry Christmas’, a thriller featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, slated for a January 12 release. As January unfolds, audiences can look forward to a historical journey with ‘Main Atal Hoon’, featuring Pankaj Tripathi as the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, scheduled for a January 19 release. However, the crowning jewel of January appears to be ‘Fighter’, an aerial action thriller by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover, poised for a January 25 premiere.

February: Love, Action, and Debutants

As the calendar turns to February, audiences will be treated to an intriguing mix of romance and action. The headliner for this month is an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, speculated to be a love story between a human and a robot, set for a February 9 release. Also debuting this month are Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, stepping onto the big screen for the first time. The dual offerings of ‘Crakk: Jeetegaa… Toh Jiyegaa’ and ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ on February 23 promise high-octane action and romance respectively.

March: Supernatural Thrills and Laughter

March brings with it the anticipation of the supernatural thriller ‘Shaitan’, featuring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika. Sidharth Malhotra will also grace the screens in ‘Yodha’. The month concludes with ‘The Crew’, a lighthearted film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, slated for a March 22 release.

The first quarter of 2024 promises a cinematic journey that traverses a diverse range of genres and themes, all underpinned by the star power of Bollywood’s finest. As the curtains rise, audiences across the world are bound to be captivated by the magic of Bollywood, once again.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Tie the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spotted Together: Reigniting Dating Rumors

By BNN Correspondents

Malaika Arora Rings in New Year 2024 with a Sizzling Party Look

By BNN Correspondents

Karan Johar Honours Apoorva Mehta's Unwavering Support: A Heartfelt Tribute

By BNN Correspondents

Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 16 hours
Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry ...
heart comment 0
Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Sunny Deol on ‘Gadar 2’ Success and the Future of Indian Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Sunny Deol on 'Gadar 2' Success and the Future of Indian Cinema
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
2 mins
Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
4 mins
North Korea Rings in 2024: Unveils Strategic Plans and Strengthens International Ties
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
5 mins
Unmasking the Invisible Enemy: A New Year Resolution to Reduce Sugar Intake
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
5 mins
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
5 mins
New Year Rings in with Hamas Rocket Fire: Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
7 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
10 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
12 mins
Dr. Pal: The Pioneer of 'MEDCOM' Infusing Humor into Medical Topics
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
12 mins
Myanmar's Revolutionary Forces Vow to Abolish Dictatorship: New Year Statement
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
7 mins
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
10 mins
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
22 mins
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
22 mins
Fireworks and Hope: How the World Welcomed 2024 Amid Global Tensions
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
56 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
1 hour
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app