Bollywood Film ‘Animal’ Mired in Legal Dispute Between Cine1 Studios and T-Series

The world of Bollywood is stirring with the latest legal dispute between Cine1 Studios and T-Series over the film ‘Animal’. The Delhi High Court hearing on January 15 unveiled the allegations made by Cine1 Studios against the film’s main producer, T-Series, citing non-payment and failure to comply with contractual obligations.

Legal Battle Over ‘Animal’

A co-producer of ‘Animal’, Cine1 Studios, has moved to take legal action against T-Series. The dispute emerged amid claims of T-Series failing to settle outstanding dues and not adhering to the terms of their contract. The studio is seeking to restrain T-Series from releasing ‘Animal’ on Netflix, which is currently slated for January 26.

T-Series Defense

In response to these allegations, T-Series presented its defense, led by senior advocate Amit Sibal. The defense included a document from 2022, suggesting that Cine1 had relinquished its rights in the film for Rs. 2.2 crore. However, Cine1 contested these claims, maintaining that they held a 35 percent ownership stake in the film, as per the acquisition agreement signed with T-Series in 2019.

Accusations of Unilateral Decisions

Furthermore, Cine1 accused T-Series of making unilateral decisions regarding the film’s release and the announcement of a sequel, ‘Animal Park’, without their consent or consultation. The hearing is set to continue on January 18, as the court seeks clarification on the document presented by T-Series and has asked Cine1’s counsel to provide further details.

In a separate case, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a legal notice against the Indian film ‘Faraaz’, which is based on the Holey Artisan Attack in Bangladesh. Ruba Ahmed, mother of one of the victims, has expressed anger and frustration at the filmmaker for producing the movie without considering the impact on the families of the victims. The movie ‘Faraaz’ is set for release on February 3, with the families of the victims appealing the decision in the Supreme Court to prevent its release in Bangladesh.