Bollywood Duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Visit Ram Temple Replica in Mumbai Ahead of Wedding

In the heart of Mumbai, a remarkable feat of architecture has risen, a replica of the Ram temple, erected to offer solace to those unable to make the forthcoming pilgrimage to the inauguration of the genuine temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Among the visitors to this symbol of devout craftsmanship were Bollywood’s Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. The couple, who made their romance public in 2021, shared a captivating video of their spiritual journey on Instagram.

A Bollywood Romance Amidst Spiritual Reverence

As the city buzzes with the anticipation of the temple’s inauguration, Rakul and Jackky, poised on the precipice of marital bliss, chose this sacred replica as a place to draw blessings for their imminent wedding in Goa on February 22. Their relationship, marked by a refreshing restraint from excessive public displays of affection, seems to make exceptions for moments of shared spiritual sanctity. The couple’s forthcoming wedding, as per a Hindustan Times report, is set to be an intimate affair, attended by close friends from both the Hindi and South film industries.

Personal Touches in Professional Lives

Despite their busy schedules, the lovebirds have taken it upon themselves to personally oversee the wedding decor and theme, ensuring it mirrors their unique personalities. Rakul, currently engrossed in the production of ‘Meri Patni Ka Remake’ and ‘Indian 2’ with legendary actor Kamal Haasan, finds solace in the arms of her beau, Jackky. Bhagnani, once an actor, has now transitioned into film production and was involved in the project ‘Ganapath’ last year.

Uniting Spirituality and Cinema

The couple’s visit to the Ram temple replica, a confluence of spirituality and cinema, has sparked fervor among their fans. Their shared video on Instagram chronicles their prayers and blessings, serving as a testament to their deep-rooted faith and mutual respect. As Mumbai readies itself for the actual temple’s inauguration, Rakul and Jackky’s expedition to the replica reaffirms the city’s multicultural, multi-faith ethos and the enduring allure of Bollywood’s star-studded romance.