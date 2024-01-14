Bollywood Celebrities Shine in Black Sarees at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding

The color black has long been associated with elegance and sophistication, and when it’s wrapped in the traditional Indian attire, the saree, it elevates the style quotient exponentially. At the recent wedding of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, a star-studded affair, this age-old fashion tenet came to life in high definition.

Stars Dazzle in Black Sarees

The Bollywood legions, always ready to create a splash, made a striking impression with their choice of attire, particularly in black sarees. Among the stars who illuminated the paparazzi were Manushi Chhillar, Mrunal Thakur, and Divya Khosla Kumar, who were noted for slaying it in black sarees. The trio was seen posing together, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers with their mesmerizing charm.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shweta Tiwari Join the Trend

Not far behind in the fashion stakes was Shehnaaz Gill, who grabbed the spotlight with her hot appearance in a black and gold saree. Television star Shweta Tiwari joined the trend, stunning in a black saree alongside her daughter Palak, adding a touch of familial warmth to the high-glam event.

Elegance Personified: Manushi Chhillar and Sushmita Sen

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar exuded elegance as she sashayed at the event in a black saree, looking breathtakingly beautiful. Adding to the glamour, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen also made an impactful entrance in a black saree, ensuring all eyes were on her. Her entrance was a testament to the timeless appeal of the black saree, proving that this classic piece of attire remains a fashion mainstay.

The event was a remarkable display of fashion, with the classic black saree making a significant statement through these celebrities. It was a reminder that, despite the constant evolution of fashion, certain staples never go out of style, and the black saree, as showcased by these Bollywood stars, is undeniably one of them.