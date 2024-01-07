Bollywood Celebrates ‘Animal’ Success with Star-Studded Mumbai Party

The Bollywood film ‘Animal’, hailed as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, marked its significant box office success with a glittering celebration in Mumbai. Key players of the team, including the stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, together with director Sandeep Vanga Reddy, were present to revel in the film’s victory.

Arrival of the Stars

Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady of the film, made a noteworthy entrance, flying into the city solely for the event. She was seen in a chic black outfit, her arrival warmly acknowledged by Ranbir Kapoor. Kapoor, in a friendly gesture reminiscent of the on-screen chemistry the duo shared, greeted Mandanna with a kiss on the cheek and the symbolic finger hearts, a gesture Rashmika often uses in her photo ops.

A Celebration of Success

The event marked the astounding financial success of ‘Animal’, that has raked in over Rs 655.27 crore domestically and a whopping Rs 896.61 crore worldwide since its release on December 1. The film, despite garnering polarizing reviews, managed to strike gold at the box office, proving its mettle in the commercial film landscape.

The Story Behind ‘Animal’

‘Animal’, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a drama that delves deep into the intense and toxic relationship between a man and his father. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Vijay, showcases an anti-hero ready to traverse extreme lengths, including committing acts of severe violence, to shield his father, played by Anil Kapoor. But, even his drastic measures fall short of earning his emotionally distant father’s approval, a dynamic that also strains his relationship with his wife, played by Rashmika Mandanna. This film marked the maiden cinematic collaboration between Rashmika and Ranbir and was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s second Bollywood venture and third film overall.