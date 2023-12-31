Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol‘s astounding performance in the film ‘Animal’ has been hailed as one of the most significant comebacks of 2023, marking a pivotal turning point in his career. The Deol dynasty, comprising of esteemed actors Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, have collectively celebrated their recent triumphs in the film industry. Their successful ventures include Dharmendra’s memorable role in ‘Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ and Sunny Deol’s box office hit ‘Gadar 2’.

Deols’ Resurgence in Cinema

As the Deol family basks in their newfound success, the film industry and fans alike have showered them with genuine appreciation and support. Bobby Deol, in a heartfelt conversation with News18, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response and recognition his family has received. He recounted a success party for ‘Gadar 2′, where fellow industry members demonstrated their support, further solidifying the Deols’ resurgence in Bollywood.

Bobby Deol’s Villainous Turn in ‘Animal’

‘Animal’ presented Bobby Deol with the opportunity to explore a different character arc, a departure from his previous roles. His portrayal of the antagonist, Abrar Haque, took audiences by surprise, becoming the talk of the town. The anticipation for ‘Animal’ pre-release was palpable, and the film’s success has further cemented Bobby’s comeback in the industry.

Deol Brothers’ Mutual Admiration

In a candid conversation with NDTV, Sunny Deol expressed his joy over Bobby’s success, acknowledging the unfair treatment his younger brother had previously faced within the industry. The brothers’ mutual admiration and support have been a significant aspect of their successful career trajectories. Following the success of ‘Animal’, Bobby Deol has already signed his next project, a Telugu film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, adding another feather to his hat.