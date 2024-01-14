Bageshwar Baba’s Visit to Mumbai: A Confluence of Spirituality and Stardom

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, recently visited Mumbai where he was received by an array of celebrities from the Indian film and television industry. Among the welcoming committee was Sonu Sood, an actor renowned for his philanthropic efforts, who extended a warm welcome to the spiritual figure.

Meeting with Celebrities

During his visit, Bageshwar Baba had meetings with well-known personalities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill, Elvish Yadav, and Karanvir Bohra. These notable figures sought the spiritual leader’s blessings, a display of reverence that was documented in a series of pictures and videos circulating on social media.

Elvish Yadav’s Reverence

Among these celebrities, Elvish Yadav, a popular YouTuber and winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, shared a picture with Bageshwar Baba on his social media platforms. In the caption accompanying the picture, Yadav expressed his deep respect and admiration for the spiritual leader, a sentiment shared by many of his followers.

Karanvir Bohra’s Spiritual Encounter

Television actor Karanvir Bohra also shared a momentous video where he is seen seeking Bageshwar Baba’s blessings. In a heartening conversation, Bageshwar Baba emphasized the importance of daughters and shared spiritual insights that resonated deeply with Bohra, who is known for his spiritual journey with the Art of Living foundation.

Dhirendra Shastri is a revered Hindu priest at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a significant religious site in Madhya Pradesh, India. Known for his enchanting storytelling and profound influence in the spiritual community, his visit to Mumbai and the consequent interactions with celebrities further cement his position as a respected figure in the realm of spirituality.