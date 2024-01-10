Ayalaan's Telugu Release Deferred Amidst Industry Debates and Sankranthi Releases

In the midst of industry debates, the Telugu release of Sivakarthikeyan’s much-anticipated film, 'Ayalaan', has been deferred, aiming to avert a collision with other Sankranthi releases. This move has been backed by the film's makers, which is seen as an important strategy in the competitive cinema market during the Sankranthi festival period.

Postponement Sparks Controversy

The decision to postpone 'Ayalaan' has not been without its share of controversy. Renowned producer Dil Raju, who is distributing both 'Ayalaan' and Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram', has come under fire for alleged favouritism towards these films. Certain media sections have accused him of orchestrating the delay, a charge he has vociferously denied.

The makers of 'Ayalaan' have come forward in defense of Raju, releasing a public statement warning that ongoing opposition to Telugu films could potentially harm the industry. In a similar vein, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce issued a statement underscoring the need for unity and cautioning against fostering an unhealthy atmosphere in the industry based on personal grudges.

A Season of Releases

Amidst these discussions, a flurry of films are slated for release during the Sankranthi festival. This includes 'Guntur Kaaram', Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan', Venkatesh's 'Saindhav', Nagarjuna's 'Naa Saami Ranga', and Dhanush's Tamil film 'Captain Miller'. The postponement of 'Ayalaan' and the much-awaited Tamil movie 'Captain Miller' due to the unavailability of theatres on the initial release date of January 12 has left fans in anticipation of the revised release dates.

'Ayalaan', a science fiction film, and 'Captain Miller', an action adventure film, were both scheduled for simultaneous Telugu release as part of the Pongal and Sankranti festival celebrations. However, the postponement has stirred up the industry, highlighting the challenges and intricacies of film distribution during peak festival periods.