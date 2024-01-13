en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood’s Rising Star to A Television Actor

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Ashish Wadhwa: From Bollywood’s Rising Star to A Television Actor

Ashish Wadhwa, a name that once resonated with 90s Bollywood, is a symbol of an actor’s journey of highs and lows. Primarily known for his charming on-screen presence and roles alongside top actresses and actors of his time, Wadhwa’s journey from Engineering and MBA to the glittering world of Bollywood is a tale worth telling.

Transition from Academics to Acting

Contrary to the conventional path of actors, Wadhwa started his career in Engineering, followed by pursuing an MBA. However, friends couldn’t help but notice his striking charisma and hero-like appearance, encouraging him to give acting a shot. Heeding their advice, Wadhwa successfully transitioned into modeling, setting the stage for his acting debut.

From ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’ to ‘Geet’

Wadhwa’s acting career kicked off with the film ‘Pyar Ho Gaya’. His career trajectory took an upward turn as he landed roles in notable films such as ‘Dil Ki Baazi’ where he shared the screen with Akshay Kumar, ‘Papi Gudiya’ with Karisma Kapoor, ‘Junoon’ with Rahul Roy, and ‘Geet’ with the late Divya Bharti. His talent, combined with his ability to hold his own against established actors, positioned him as an actor to watch out for in the 90s.

Personal Turmoil and Career Decline

However, as his career was soaring, his personal life plunged into turmoil. A divorce and subsequent second marriage affected his career adversely. The quality of roles offered to him began to decline, casting a shadow over the actor’s once-promising career.

Attempts at a Comeback

After many years, Wadhwa attempted a comeback, taking on a negative lead role. Despite his efforts, he was unable to regain his previous level of fame. However, he continued to stay connected with his audience, appearing in popular television shows like ‘Balika Vadhu’ and more recently in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaan’.

The story of Ashish Wadhwa serves as a reminder of the transient nature of fame in the film industry and the resilience required to navigate its challenging landscape.

0
Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
31 seconds ago
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
In a heartening display of camaraderie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has extended his support for Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s latest venture, Guntur Kaaram. Khan shared the movie’s trailer on his social media platform X, hailing the film as ‘mass’ and praising it for its action-packed narrative and emotional depth. This reciprocates the gesture made
Shah Rukh Khan Shows Support for Mahesh Babu's 'Guntur Kaaram'
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
3 hours ago
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
12 mins ago
Tripti Dimri Shines in Bohemian Chic at Ajio Luxe Weekend
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
46 mins ago
Sunny Deol Reminisces the Spirit of Lohri of 'Simpler Times'
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
2 hours ago
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
Latest Headlines
World News
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
12 seconds
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
17 seconds
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
29 seconds
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
33 seconds
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
56 seconds
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
57 seconds
Lahore General Hospital Steps Up to Protect Children Amid Harsh Winter and Pollution
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
1 min
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
1 min
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
2 mins
Kiaraakitty Returns to Streaming After Brief Health Break
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
22 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
42 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app