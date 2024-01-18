en English
Bollywood

Arjun Rampal Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday; Teases Upcoming Film ‘Crakk’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Arjun Rampal Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday; Teases Upcoming Film ‘Crakk’

Arjun Rampal, a Bollywood stalwart, took to social media to commemorate his daughter Mahikaa’s 22nd birthday. The actor shared a heartfelt reel that encapsulates Mahikaa’s journey from childhood to adulthood, illuminating the profound bond she shares with her family.

Family Moments and Birthday Celebrations

The reel comprises tender moments featuring Mahikaa with her siblings, Myra and Arik, and Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades. It showcases family events like a puja and personal snippets such as Mahikaa recording her brother Arik. The post elicited a flurry of warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar and Chunky Pandey. Followers’ comments overflowed with praise and blessings for the birthday girl.

Arjun Rampal’s Upcoming Film

In addition to the family celebration, Rampal also made a mention of his forthcoming film ‘Crakk’, which is being hailed as India’s first extreme sports action film. Rampal, known for his versatile performances, is expected to deliver a thrilling performance with his own stunts and extreme sports action sequences. The film will also feature Vidyut Jammwal in a significant role.

General Bollywood Updates

This news piece also doubles up as a general update on Bollywood. Readers are invited to stay tuned for the latest news, box office collections, new movie releases, and more updates from the Indian film industry.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

