Arjun Rampal Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday; Teases Upcoming Film ‘Crakk’

Arjun Rampal, a Bollywood stalwart, took to social media to commemorate his daughter Mahikaa’s 22nd birthday. The actor shared a heartfelt reel that encapsulates Mahikaa’s journey from childhood to adulthood, illuminating the profound bond she shares with her family.

Family Moments and Birthday Celebrations

The reel comprises tender moments featuring Mahikaa with her siblings, Myra and Arik, and Rampal’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades. It showcases family events like a puja and personal snippets such as Mahikaa recording her brother Arik. The post elicited a flurry of warm wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar and Chunky Pandey. Followers’ comments overflowed with praise and blessings for the birthday girl.

Arjun Rampal’s Upcoming Film

In addition to the family celebration, Rampal also made a mention of his forthcoming film ‘Crakk’, which is being hailed as India’s first extreme sports action film. Rampal, known for his versatile performances, is expected to deliver a thrilling performance with his own stunts and extreme sports action sequences. The film will also feature Vidyut Jammwal in a significant role.

General Bollywood Updates

