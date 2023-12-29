Anshula Kapoor Rings in Birthday with Family; Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Anshula Kapoor, the elder sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, brought in her birthday surrounded by her beloved family. Anshula shares her father, celebrated film producer Boney Kapoor, with younger half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The sisters, along with their father, were photographed leaving Arjun’s residence following a midnight birthday celebration for Anshula.

The Kapoor Sisters’ Bond

Despite the complex family dynamics, Anshula shares a close relationship with her half-sisters. This bond was evident when Janhvi and Khushi showed their support at the premiere of Khushi’s debut film, ‘The Archies’, which was also attended by Janhvi, Arjun, and Boney Kapoor.

Anshula, who has become a notable figure in her own right as a social media influencer, uses her platform to advocate for body positivity. Her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar is also well-known, with Anshula regularly sharing heartfelt messages about the joy he brings into her life.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Rising Stardom

Janhvi Kapoor has been making strides in her acting career. The young actress recently featured in Nitesh Tiwari’s film ‘Bawaal’, and her work diary is packed with several upcoming projects. These include ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Ulajh’, and a Telugu film titled ‘Devara’.

Anshula’s Celebration

Anshula’s birthday celebration was a cozy, intimate affair with her family. Both Janhvi and Khushi were seen in casual attire, their faces fresh and makeup-free. This simplicity highlighted the familial warmth and love that marked the occasion. The celebration demonstrated the close-knit ties that the Kapoor siblings share, despite the complexities of their familial ties.