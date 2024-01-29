Anil Kapoor's Authentic Aging Approach in 'Animal': A New Wave in Bollywood

In a fresh wave of cinematic excitement, the Bollywood film 'Animal,' headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, has rekindled interest among movie enthusiasts as it marks its debut on an OTT platform. The film, a thrilling exploration of familial bonds and personal strife, has garnered attention not only for its gripping narrative but also for its impressive cast, which, alongside Kapoor, includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Anil Kapoor's Unconventional Stance on Character Portrayal

Adding to the film's intrigue, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Balbir Singh, Kapoor's on-screen father, has recently shared intriguing insights about his character during a candid interaction with actor-comedian Anubhav Bassi. Kapoor revealed that he declined the initial proposal of using artificial aging techniques, such as wigs and grey hair, to depict the progression of his character's age throughout the film's timeline. Instead, Kapoor insisted that he would only accept the role if his appearance was naturally altered to infuse authenticity into his portrayal.

The Director's Vision and Box Office Success

The director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, originally planned to use wigs to display the aging process of Kapoor's character. However, with Kapoor's insistence on natural aging, the film's narrative was pushed towards a more realistic portrayal of its characters, adding a layer of depth to the overall storytelling. Despite mixed to negative reviews, the film managed to carve out a substantial piece of the box office pie, proving that commercial success and critical acclaim do not always go hand in hand.

A Glimpse into the Future: 'Animal Park'

Not resting on the laurels of 'Animal's' success, the filmmakers have already announced plans for a sequel titled 'Animal Park.' While details about the sequel are still under wraps, the anticipation among fans is palpable, hinting that the world of 'Animal' is far from over.