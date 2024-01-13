en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Festivities to Begin in March

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Festivities to Begin in March

In a significant announcement that has caught the attention of India and beyond, Anant Ambani, the younger son of Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is set to wed his long-time girlfriend, Radhika Merchant. The wedding preparations are already underway, with the pre-wedding functions slated to be held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, the Ambani’s native place. The festivities are expected to span across three days, starting from March 1 to March 3, 2024.

The Invitation that Stirred Social Media

Adding to the excitement, the wedding invitation has been making rounds on social media, eliciting a plethora of reactions from netizens. The invite, issued by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is an elaborate affair reflecting the grandeur synonymous with the Ambani family. The leaked wedding card has sparked a wave of humorous and creative responses on social media platforms, with netizens playfully lamenting their inability to attend due to prior commitments, while others speculated about the potential involvement of Bollywood celebrities at the grand event.

A Union of Two Influential Families

This union marks the merging of two influential families. Anant Ambani, a Brown University graduate, currently spearheads the energy business of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), while his soon-to-be bride, Radhika, serves as a director on the board of Encore Healthcare. Radhika, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, has seamlessly integrated herself into the Ambani clan, often seen attending events alongside them.

A Grand Affair to Remember

The Ambani family, known for their extravagant celebrations, is expected to host a grand event that will be remembered for years to come. The couple, who got engaged last year, carried out traditional Gujarati rituals at their engagement ceremony, setting the tone for what promises to be a lavish wedding. Despite the exact wedding date remaining undisclosed, all eyes are on what could be one of the most opulent celebrations of 2024.

0
Bollywood India Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
41 seconds ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Recently, a video featuring Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut hand-in-hand with a man while leaving a salon in Mumbai has stirred up a social media storm. The man accompanying the actress was later identified as the much-acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, Loic Chapoix, who also holds the position of Creative Art Director at DESSANGE Mumbai. Chapoix enjoys a
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
3 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh's Career Reflections: Missed Opportunities and the Struggle of Balancing Two Film Industries
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
3 hours ago
Sunny Leone Ventures into AI with Avatar, Raises Deepfake Concerns
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
2 hours ago
Imran Khan at 41: A Candid Look at a Charming Bollywood Career
Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
3 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty Replaces Suniel Shetty in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
3 hours ago
Honoring 17 Years of 'Guru': Abhishek Bachchan and Bollywood Reflect on the Film's Significance
Latest Headlines
World News
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
19 seconds
From Tragedy to Triumph: Esther Abido's Inspiring Journey to Academic Excellence
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
19 seconds
Illinois Lawmaker Advocates for Default Vote-by-Mail Option
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
20 seconds
Kalen DeBoer Ascends as Alabama's New Head Coach, Succeeding Nick Saban
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
20 seconds
Guyana Health Ministry Launches Decentralized Healthcare Training Programme
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
29 seconds
Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion: A Basketball Showdown in the Offing
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
45 seconds
President Biden Criticizes Defense Secretary for Lapse in Judgment
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
55 seconds
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in Talks for Sweden Manager Role
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
2 mins
Alejandro Tabilo Secures First Career Title at ATP Auckland Classic, Gears Up for Australian Open
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
3 mins
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app