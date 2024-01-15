Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai’s Oldest Ram Temple

In the heart of Mumbai, a historical site, the city’s oldest Ram Temple, was the focus of a remarkable community initiative. Marking their presence were Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who joined hands in a cleanliness drive aimed at preserving the temple’s sanctity and dignity.

A Blend of Politics, Cinema, and Social Responsibility

The event offered a unique tableau of political personalities and celebrities working in unison for a social cause. The participation of Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff not only added a touch of glamour but also underscored the importance of public figures in promoting civic responsibility and engaging in public welfare activities.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Civic Duty

The drive at the Ram Temple is a testament to the significance of preserving cultural and religious landmarks. It sends a strong message about the citizens’ role in upholding the heritage and cultural integrity of their city. The event also highlighted the interconnected web of community service, public participation, and the preservation of historical sites.

A Nationwide Call to Cleanliness

The cleanliness drive was not an isolated event. It was part of a broader nationwide campaign to clean temples in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The campaign further witnessed the participation of Prime Minister Modi, who led by example, cleaning the premises of Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, followed by his cabinet and party colleagues.

As Mumbai’s oldest Ram Temple gleams in its restored cleanliness, it stands as a beacon of the power of collective action, the convergence of politics and cinema for a noble cause, and the significance of preserving our cultural heritage.