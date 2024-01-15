en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bollywood

Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai’s Oldest Ram Temple

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai’s Oldest Ram Temple

In the heart of Mumbai, a historical site, the city’s oldest Ram Temple, was the focus of a remarkable community initiative. Marking their presence were Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who joined hands in a cleanliness drive aimed at preserving the temple’s sanctity and dignity.

A Blend of Politics, Cinema, and Social Responsibility

The event offered a unique tableau of political personalities and celebrities working in unison for a social cause. The participation of Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff not only added a touch of glamour but also underscored the importance of public figures in promoting civic responsibility and engaging in public welfare activities.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Civic Duty

The drive at the Ram Temple is a testament to the significance of preserving cultural and religious landmarks. It sends a strong message about the citizens’ role in upholding the heritage and cultural integrity of their city. The event also highlighted the interconnected web of community service, public participation, and the preservation of historical sites.

A Nationwide Call to Cleanliness

The cleanliness drive was not an isolated event. It was part of a broader nationwide campaign to clean temples in anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. The campaign further witnessed the participation of Prime Minister Modi, who led by example, cleaning the premises of Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, followed by his cabinet and party colleagues.

As Mumbai’s oldest Ram Temple gleams in its restored cleanliness, it stands as a beacon of the power of collective action, the convergence of politics and cinema for a noble cause, and the significance of preserving our cultural heritage.

0
Bollywood India Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bollywood

See more
16 hours ago
Bageshwar Baba's Visit to Mumbai: A Confluence of Spirituality and Stardom
Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, recently visited Mumbai where he was received by an array of celebrities from the Indian film and television industry. Among the welcoming committee was Sonu Sood, an actor renowned for his philanthropic efforts, who extended a warm welcome to the spiritual figure. Meeting with Celebrities During his
Bageshwar Baba's Visit to Mumbai: A Confluence of Spirituality and Stardom
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Heer Aasmani': Cast of 'Fighter' Shares Fun Moments in Kashmir
18 hours ago
Behind-the-Scenes of 'Heer Aasmani': Cast of 'Fighter' Shares Fun Moments in Kashmir
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
18 hours ago
Bollywood's Amitabh, Akshay, and Suriya Gear Up for Indian Street Premiere League
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Glamorous Wedding Reception Lights Up Mumbai
16 hours ago
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Glamorous Wedding Reception Lights Up Mumbai
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan's 'VD18' Film Officially Launched: A Glimpse into the Star-Studded Project
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
17 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Suriya: A Unity of Cinema and Cricket
Latest Headlines
World News
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
3 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
7 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
8 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
9 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
10 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
10 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
11 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
11 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
12 mins
Transgender Veteran Speaks Out Against Rising Transgender Rights Attacks
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app