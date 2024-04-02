Ali Abbas Zafar Lauds Salman Khan's Acting; Reveals Upcoming 'The Bull' Project

Ali Abbas Zafar, the acclaimed director behind blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, recently shed light on his professional and personal rapport with Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. In an intimate conversation, Zafar praised Khan's acting prowess, often overshadowed by his larger-than-life persona, and teased their future collaboration on the anticipated project 'The Bull'. The director's candid revelations offer a rare glimpse into the dynamics of their successful partnership and Khan's significant influence on Zafar's career.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Actor Behind the Persona

Zafar's comments during his exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in emphasize the depth of Salman Khan's acting skills, which he believes are not discussed enough due to the actor's overwhelming public image. "Salman Khan is like a brother to me," Zafar remarked, highlighting the personal bond that contributes to their on-screen magic. He further added, "His persona is so big that people don't talk about him as an actor." This sentiment resonates with many who know Khan more for his charisma and mass appeal than for his craft.

Future Collaborations and Enduring Support

Advertisment

Zafar also touched upon the duo's future projects, particularly 'The Bull', based on the real-life events of Operation Cactus, slated to begin production in 2025. This announcement comes amidst speculation of the project being shelved, which Zafar firmly dispelled. Moreover, he recounted a recent instance where Khan supported Zafar's upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with a heartwarming post on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the superstar's generosity and the strong camaraderie they share. "In our industry, which is always about competition, a man like Salman Khan giving us a shout-out is great," Zafar expressed.

Looking Ahead: The Zafar-Khan Synergy

As fans eagerly anticipate their next collaboration, Zafar's insights reveal the mutual respect and affection foundational to their partnership. While Khan's endorsement of Zafar's work underscores his supportive nature, it also hints at the duo's potential to break new ground with 'The Bull'. As Zafar concluded, "Inshallah, very soon," the entertainment industry and audiences alike remain on the edge of their seats, waiting to witness the next chapter in this dynamic duo's cinematic journey.