Akshay Kumar Vacations in Maldives & Reveals Upcoming Film’s Release Date

Bollywood’s quintessential action hero, Akshay Kumar, is currently unwinding in the idyllic landscapes of the Maldives, sharing snippets of his family vacation with his fans via social media. His wife, Twinkle Khanna, recently posted a heartwarming video on Instagram, showing Akshay cycling with their daughter Nitara — a captivating familial moment that resonates with the viewers. Amidst these personal updates, Akshay has also shared exciting news about his professional front.

Unveiling of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

Adding to the holiday cheer, Akshay Kumar has revealed the release date of his much-awaited film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Set to hit the silver screen on April 10, 2024, this movie stars Akshay Kumar and heartthrob Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, the film promises to bring back the adrenaline rush of action-packed sequences that Bollywood has been known for. The anticipation surrounding the film suggests that it is poised to be a significant blockbuster of the year.

A Peek into the Film

Akshay took to his Instagram to share a fresh look from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ The snapshot features Akshay and Tiger Shroff riding a jet ski, hinting at the thrilling sequences that the movie has in store. The film’s teaser is slated for release during the Republic Day 2024 weekend. Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chhillar.

Other Projects in the Pipeline

Akshay Kumar’s professional commitments for the year 2024 do not end with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Another film titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle‘ featuring Akshay is scheduled for a Christmas release. He will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which is all set to hit theatres on February 16.