Bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Kick Start 2024 with a New Look from ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Kick Start 2024 with a New Look from 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The New Year has begun with a bang for Bollywood’s action superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The duo shared a glimpse of their upcoming action extravaganza, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Also featuring Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film is set to light up the silver screen on Eid 2024, sparking anticipation among legions of cinema fans.

Unveiling the New Look

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to reveal an image from the film, showing him and Tiger Shroff on a jet ski. With Akshay in a dark green t-shirt and camouflage joggers, and Tiger showcasing his well-sculpted physique, the snapshot promises an exciting ride for movie lovers. The post’s caption hints at a New Year’s celebration with the promise of an action-packed cinematic journey.

International Shooting Locations

The film has been shot across multiple international locations, including Scotland, London, India, and the UAE. The diverse locales and the international filming scope suggest a grand visual treat in store for the audience.

Teaser Release on Republic Day

Fans can expect a teaser of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ on Republic Day 2024. The strategic timing of the teaser release is sure to boost the film’s anticipation even further. Director Ali Abbas Zafar has expressed his excitement about being part of the franchise and aims to deliver an entertaining movie experience for the Eid audience.

In addition to this project, Akshay Kumar is also set to appear in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which is due for release on February 16, 2024. With the lineup of these high-octane films, the action star seems set to dominate the Bollywood screens in the coming year.

Bollywood India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

