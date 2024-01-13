Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic ‘Ikkis’ based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal

As the silver screen readies itself for the upcoming biopic, ‘Ikkis,’ Bollywood newcomer Agastya Nanda is set to step into the shoes of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the prestigious Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honor. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, the film is anticipated to shed light on the life, valor, and ultimate sacrifice of Khetarpal during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Agastya Nanda: The Rising Star

Nanda, who made waves with his debut in ‘The Archies,’ is excited about the upcoming project. His passion for the role is evident in his preparations, having begun rigorous workshops in late December 2023. The actor is expected to continue his preparations until January 2024 before commencing the shoot for the biopic. Nanda’s dedication to portraying the discipline, integrity, and selflessness of army men aptly reflects his commitment to doing justice to Khetarpal’s story.

Behind the Scenes of ‘Ikkis’

The camaraderie on the sets of ‘Ikkis’ is not just restricted to the screen. Nanda shared his experiences of working with Bollywood veteran Dharmendra and actor Jaideep Ahlawat. He fondly recalls the warmth he received during his interactions, especially a moment during Ahlawat’s look test, which infused him with excitement and gratitude. Such experiences, Nanda believes, will contribute significantly to his growth as an actor.

Arun Khetarpal: A Legacy Remembered

Arun Khetarpal, a Second Lieutenant in the Indian Army, is renowned for his heroism during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Khetarpal, posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, is remembered at a memorial called ‘Arun’s Chowk.’ The biopic, ‘Ikkis,’ aims to pay tribute to Khetarpal’s valor and sacrifice, bringing to the forefront the story of a hero who laid down his life in service of his nation.