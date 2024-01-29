Aanand L Rai Introduces Fresh Faces Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava in 'Nakhrewaalii'

Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Aanand L Rai set the stage ablaze as he introduced two fresh faces to the world of Indian cinema, Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava, during a glitzy red carpet event for their debut film 'Nakhrewaalii'. The unveiling of the duo was a star-studded affair, hinting at the high expectations riding on the shoulders of these debutants.

Unveiling New Talent

Described as a quirky drama, 'Nakhrewaalii' will see Duggal and Srivastava in romantic leads. This film marks the directorial venture of Rahul Shanklya, who is no stranger to the industry. Having been an assistant to Aanand L Rai on critically-acclaimed projects like the Tanu Weds Manu series, Raanjhanaa, and Zero, Shanklya also has the 2018 comedy-drama 'Meri Nimmo' to his credit.

A Promising Cast

Ansh Duggal, known for his modeling work with eminent fashion designer Manish Malhotra, brings a fresh look and zeal to the project. Pragati Srivastava, despite being a newcomer in Bollywood, has already had a taste of the silver screen with her roles in Telugu movies. The film is expected to offer an entertaining take on a social issue, delivered with a sprinkle of humor, keeping in line with Rai's signature style of storytelling.

Expectations Riding High

Aanand L Rai, recognized for his knack in discovering and nurturing new talent, has managed to create a palpable buzz around the debutants and the film. His next venture also includes working with South Indian actor Dhanush on a project titled 'Tere Ishk Mein'. With 'Nakhrewaalii' under his banner, Colour Yellow Productions, the industry is keenly looking forward to the performance of this new duo and the impact they will leave on the audience.