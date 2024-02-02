Bollywood Stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon Unveil Concerns Over AI and Deepfake in Upcoming Film

In a startling revelation, Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon uncovered the unnerving reality of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential misuse in society, particularly in the realm of deepfake technology. This discourse emerged during a discussion about their forthcoming film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.'

Unmasking the Illusion

Shahid Kapoor, one of India's most celebrated actors, expressed his worries regarding the misuse of AI, especially in fabricating deepfake videos. He emphasized that the root of the problem is not the cutting-edge technology but the humans who exploit it for malignant purposes. Kapoor further elaborated on the societal implications, stating that individuals often detach themselves from reality, projecting misleading personas on social media. This, he believes, leads to unhealthy comparisons and potential depression.

Navigating the AI Labyrinth

Highlighting the rapid stride in AI, Kapoor pointed out that society seems to be on the quest for an alternate reality that AI can readily provide. He also noted that the movie subtly underscores the distinction between what is 'man-made' and what is 'God created.'

AI in Entertainment

Co-star Kriti Sanon echoed Kapoor's concerns, acknowledging the disturbing trend of manipulated videos. She pointed out the accelerated advancements in AI, including AI-generated news anchors, implying the likelihood of AI companions in the future. 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' the film they are promoting, explores an 'impossible love story' set against the backdrop of AI. Shahid Kapoor plays a scientist who falls head over heels in love with a highly intelligent female robot named Sifra, beautifully portrayed by Kriti Sanon.

The film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra and is the brainchild of producers Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The compelling narrative is penned and directed by the talented duo, Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.