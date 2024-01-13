Bollywood Songs: The Dilution of Urdu Pronunciation and Its Linguistic Implications

The pronounced authenticity of spoken Urdu, once a distinct feature of Bollywood, is on the verge of being diluted. The culprit? The rampant incorrect pronunciation of Urdu words in Hindi film songs. The trend has gained momentum since the 1990s, marking a clear decline in attention to phonetic norms and a troubling disregard for language accuracy.

From Meticulous Diction to Phonetic Anomaly

In the golden era of Bollywood, singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey took great pains to perfect their diction, often learning Urdu specifically for this purpose. The meticulous attention to diction resonated in their melodies, preserving the richness of Urdu. Today’s singers, however, seem to have shrugged off this linguistic responsibility, as they often repeat the same pronunciation errors across multiple songs. The lax attitude extends to filmmakers and lyricists, who previously were stringent about language accuracy.

The Root Cause: Diminishing Use of Urdu Script

The decline in correct diction is directly proportional to the diminishing use of Urdu script in mainstream education. The lack of awareness about the language’s phonetic subtleties among the masses has further exacerbated the situation. The Hindi film industry, once a significant contributor to keeping Urdu alive, now stands at a crossroads with regard to language preservation.

Reflecting Broader Historical and Political Trends

The decline in the use of Urdu script isn’t an isolated phenomenon. It mirrors broader historical and political trends in India, including the Hindi-Urdu controversy and the politicization of the two languages since the mid-1800s. The debate over official languages and the association of Hindi and Urdu with Hindu and Muslim identities respectively, has a long history that predates the Partition of India. The Bollywood music industry, once an ally in preserving the richness of Urdu, now inadvertently contributes to the language’s dilution.