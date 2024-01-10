en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bollywood Rings in Festive Cheer with ‘Merry Christmas’ Premiere

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Bollywood lit up in festive fervor as the much-anticipated film, ‘Merry Christmas’ premiered in a star-studded screening event. This grand celebration, a perfect blend of premiere and screening, was graced by a bevy of notable industry figures, transforming the evening into a glamorous celebration of cinema.

Bollywood Fraternity Comes Together

Anil Dhawan, Manila Santoshi, Nitu Chandra Srivastava, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ramesh S Taurani, Sriram Raghavan, Tanisha Santoshi, and Wamiqa Gabbi were among the distinguished Bollywood personalities who attended the event. Their presence not only added a touch of glamour but also lent support to the new release, further solidifying the cohesive spirit of the Bollywood fraternity.

‘Merry Christmas’ Unveiled

The film, a product of the collaboration between Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, was officially unveiled at the event. The screening was also graced by the luminaries of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, marking a significant update in the Bollywood movie industry. The presence of such esteemed figures underscores the high expectations and buzz generated by this film.

Keeping Up with Bollywood

In addition to the screening event, the latest updates on Bollywood, new movie releases, box office collections, and the lineup of upcoming movies set for 2024 were also discussed. This vital information keeps the readers abreast of the dynamics within the entertainment industry, including movie updates and Bollywood live news today. It’s an integral part of staying connected with the ever-evolving world of Bollywood.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

