Bollywood 2023: Breaking the Mold of Traditional Masculinity

In 2023, Bollywood has presented a variety of portrayals of masculinity, diverging from traditional archetypes. The industry appears to be in a self-reflective dialogue, debating the extent to which it can challenge traditional notions of masculinity without alienating its audience.

Breaking the Mold

Vikrant Massey’s character in ’12th Fail’ showcases admiration for another man in a manner not typically seen in Hindi cinema, suggesting a break from conventional machismo. Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film ‘Animal’ offers a different perspective, seemingly responding to a perceived ‘over-feminization’ in Bollywood by emphasizing Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged physicality. Shah Rukh Khan’s films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’ see him embody a hyper-masculine hero, defying the stereotype of the sensitive man.

Exploring Shades of Masculinity

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ explores varying shades of masculinity, with Ranveer Singh’s character learning from a more effeminate role. Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal of Dasru in ‘Joram’ presents a stripped-down survivalist masculinity. These diverse portrayals of men in Bollywood are in stark contrast to the traditional breadwinner role, pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms.

A New Dawn for Bollywood

The film industry made an impressive recovery in 2023, pulling in $1.3 billion at the box office, marking one of the best grossing years of all time. The year saw the return of Indian moviegoers to theaters, with big ticket films featuring top Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan. The trend of hyper-masculinity overwhelming Bollywood has raised concerns about the impact on India’s young population, calling for a shift towards positive, empathetic, and gentle masculinity in Bollywood films.