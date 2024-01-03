en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bold Theft of Edo Rosenberg’s Monumental Sculpture Shocks Bay Area

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
In an unprecedented event of audacious theft, a large-scale art piece was stolen from the studio of Bay Area artist, Edo Rosenberg. The stolen artwork, a 600-pound, 9-foot-tall sculpture, was meticulously crafted by Rosenberg over two and a half months of dedicated labor. The art piece, radiating a profound reflection of the Middle Eastern conflict and anti-war sentiments, was constructed from corten steel and bolted together in three elements.

Art Theft Captured on Surveillance

The bold theft was caught on surveillance footage showing the thief attaching the gigantic sculpture to a white pickup truck. The weight of the stolen piece was significant enough to cause the truck to lean back as it was attached. This audacious act took nearly 20 minutes to execute, revealing the thief’s brazen disregard for the consequences.

Rosenberg’s Struggle and Frustration

Edo Rosenberg, an artist originally from Israel, who honed his skills at an art school there, has displayed his creations throughout the Bay Area. The stolen piece, a culmination of thousands of dollars in investment and months of Rosenberg’s relentless efforts, was intended for display in a gallery. The theft has not just robbed Rosenberg of his masterpiece but also deprived the art community of an evocative symbol of peace and conflict. The artist expressed his frustration with the San Jose Police Department’s response, as he was merely advised to file an online report and wait for someone to show interest.

Police Response and Ongoing Investigation

NBC Bay Area reached out to the police, but a response is expected no sooner than Wednesday. As the art community and Rosenberg await a more active response from the police, the theft stands as a stark reminder of the challenges artists face, not just in creating their work, but also in securing it. The incident serves as a wake-up call for better security measures in art studios and galleries, while it also underscores the need for more responsive and considerate law enforcement for art theft.

Arts & Entertainment Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

