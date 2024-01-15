en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Deol Teases Aashram Season 4: A Glimpse Behind Bars

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Bobby Deol Teases Aashram Season 4: A Glimpse Behind Bars

Bobby Deol, acclaimed for his portrayal in the riveting Indian web series Aashram, has tantalized his followers by unveiling a glimpse of the upcoming Season 4 on his Instagram page. The revelation, shared in June 2022, has sparked a surge of anticipation for the new season, although the release date remains under wraps.

Aashram: A Cultural Commentary

Launched on MX Player in August 2020, Aashram spins the tale of Baba Nirala, an impostor spiritual guru played by Deol. Nirala amasses a significant following and exploits his sway for personal enrichment and political maneuvering. The series provides a profound commentary on the misuse of spiritual influence in society.

Seasonal Escalation

The show’s creators have kept fans hooked by promptly releasing subsequent seasons. Season 2 made its appearance in November 2020, quickly followed by Season 3 in June 2022. Each season has escalated the dramatic narrative, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Season 3 concluded with Baba Nirala attaining an almost divine standing among his disciples.

Season 4: A New Twist

The teaser for Season 4, however, suggests a twist in the plotline. It shows Baba delivering his sermons from behind bars, hinting at an ongoing tussle between his ambitions and the law. The teaser’s dramatic implications have left fans eagerly anticipating the next installment of this intense drama.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

