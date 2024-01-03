en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bobby Berk’s Departure from ‘Queer Eye’: A Silent Feud Brewing?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Bobby Berk’s Departure from ‘Queer Eye’: A Silent Feud Brewing?

Bobby Berk, the beloved interior design expert from Netflix’s phenomenon, ‘Queer Eye,’ has declared his exit from the popular reality TV show after eight successful seasons. Citing a lack of interest in further filming and scheduling conflicts as reasons, Bobby’s departure has ignited speculation of a feud, particularly with co-star, Tan France.

Instagram: A Silent Battlefield

The speculation was fueled when Bobby posted a promotional poster for the upcoming season on Instagram, tagging all his co-stars, except Tan. Additionally, fans observed that neither Bobby nor Tan were following each other on the social media platform, creating ripples of concern among the show’s followers. Further adding to the intrigue, Bobby also unfollowed another co-star, Antoni Porowski, albeit temporarily.

Online Speculation: A Throbbing Pulse

Online platforms like Reddit have become hotbeds for theories related to the fallout. Some suggest it could be rooted in personal disputes, while others attribute it to disagreements over pay or show-related decisions. The Queer Eye cast, known for their close-knit relationships, has left fans disconcerted with these unexpected social media alterations and Bobby’s unexplained departure.

Queer Eye’s Silence: A Deafening Echo

The Queer Eye crew has been directed not to discuss Bobby’s exit publicly. As of now, neither the cast nor the crew have received instructions on how to address the situation with the media. Attempts by The U.S. Sun to contact Bobby and the show’s representatives for clarification have thus far been unsuccessful.

Amidst this maelstrom of speculation, Bobby announced in November that Season 8 of Queer Eye, set to return on January 24, 2024, in New Orleans, would be his last. This decision, he stated, was both necessary and difficult. As fans eagerly anticipate the new season, the undercurrents of this unspoken feud continue to cast a long shadow over the show’s forthcoming episodes.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

