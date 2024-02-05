Bobby Berk Bids Farewell to Queer Eye, Optimistic About Successor

On a bittersweet note, Bobby Berk, the design expert from the globally loved Netflix series Queer Eye, confirmed his exit after the conclusion of the eighth season. The departure was announced with a heartfelt Instagram post, where Berk expressed his fondness for the show and gratitude for the unequivocal love from its vast global audience.

Bobby Berk's Successor

In an exclusive tête-à-tête with PEOPLE, Berk shed light on his potential replacement. While he maintained secrecy about the identity of his successor, he hinted that they are someone he has known for years. Berk's optimism about the individual taking over his mantle was palpable. He assured the fans, "They are going to be amazing".

Berk's Future Endeavors

Beyond Queer Eye, Berk has a promising array of projects lined up. These include both scripted and unscripted works, as well as collaborations with his design firm. Despite his physical absence from the show, Berk will continue to keep a keen eye on his beloved series. He emphasized, "I'll always consider the Fab Five as family".

Addressing Personal Issues

In an earlier interview with Vanity Fair, Berk openly addressed a personal disagreement with co-star Tan France. He clarified that while they had a fallout, they have since amicably resolved their issues, demonstrating the strength of their bond. Netflix, along with ITV Entertainment and Scout Productions, have wished Berk well in his future endeavors.

The ninth season of Queer Eye, set to unfold in the vibrant city of Las Vegas, has been confirmed by Netflix. As fans gear up for another exciting season, they will certainly miss the charm and expertise of Bobby Berk, who has been an integral part of the show's success.