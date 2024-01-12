Bob Saget’s Legacy: Widow Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Love, Loss, and Lori Loughlin’s Grave Visit

On the second anniversary of the death of beloved actor Bob Saget, his widow, Kelly Rizzo, was greeted with a poignant surprise. Arriving at Saget’s grave to pay tribute, she found a generous floral arrangement, a silent testament to the love and respect that Saget’s former co-star, Lori Loughlin, held for him. But the gesture was more than just a tribute; it was a testament to the enduring bond formed on the set of Full House, which extended far beyond the cameras and into the reality of shared grief and remembrance.

Saget Still Loved, Still Remembered

Bob Saget, known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom, passed away unexpectedly on January 9, 2022. The cause? A tragic accident resulting in blunt force trauma in his hotel room. The news sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, reminding us all of the fleeting nature of life. But as Rizzo found, even two years later, the love for Saget hasn’t waned. Fans, friends, and family alike continue to honor his memory, and his legacy lives on, not just in his work, but in the hearts of those he touched.

A Gesture of Respect and Remembrance

Lori Loughlin’s heartfelt gesture served as the first tribute on the anniversary of Saget’s death. Testament to the connections formed on the set of Full House, Loughlin’s grand floral arrangement was already in place when Rizzo arrived with her own flowers. This was a display of respect, a tribute to a fellow actor, and a friend, made all the more significant by the fact that it was the first of its kind.

Grieving, Remembering, and Moving Forward

Rizzo’s grief is a shared experience, and she has found solace in the outpouring of love and remembrance from those who knew Saget. She has also worked to keep his memory alive, particularly through stories and conversations with Saget’s daughters. Her approach to grieving is a testament to her strength and resilience, and her willingness to discuss it publicly offers solace to those who may be navigating their own losses. As she looks to the future, Rizzo is not rushing to remarry but remains open to the idea. Her new podcast, Comfort Food, is another avenue through which she continues to honor Saget, hosting his close friends as guests throughout January.