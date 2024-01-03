Board & Brush: A Fusion of Creativity, Craftsmanship and Connection

Imagine a place where creativity and craftsmanship blend seamlessly with socialization and relaxation. This is the atmosphere that Todd and Lynette Stewart have meticulously cultivated at their creative studio, Board & Brush in Asheville. The Stewarts, after 27 years in the US Army involving numerous relocations around the world, chose the scenic locale of North Carolina as their place to settle and build a unique business that fuses woodworking and the social vibe of painting and wine events.

Endless Possibilities at Board & Brush

At Board & Brush, participants are not limited to a handful of designs or ideas. Instead, they are presented with hundreds of project designs online, allowing the freedom to choose a project that resonates with their personal style. Once they step into the studio, they are provided with all the necessary materials and instructions to transform their chosen design into a tangible piece of home decor. The range of projects extends from indoor decorations such as signs, coat racks, and clocks, to outdoor items like planters and games.

Customization and Connection

What sets Board & Brush apart is its ‘paint bar’, where participants can select their own colors, adding a layer of personalization to their projects. This studio is more than a place to create; it’s a space designed to foster connection and relaxation. It serves as a perfect venue for friends, family, coworkers, customers, or teams to spend quality time together while engaging in a shared crafting experience.

BB Brought to You: Creativity Beyond the Studio

In addition to the in-studio experience, Board & Brush offers ‘BB Brought to You’, a service that extends the creative workshop experience to external locations such as businesses, schools, churches, or community centers. This service allows more people to enjoy the hands-on, creative process that Board & Brush offers, without the constraint of location.

Board & Brush, with its unique blend of creativity, camaraderie, and customization, is not just a creative studio. It’s a place where people can express themselves through their creations, connect with others, and take a break from the hectic pace of life, all while crafting something beautiful and uniquely theirs.