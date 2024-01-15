BNXN’s Unwavering Resolve: ‘I Will Do Whatever It Takes’

Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Daniel Benson, famously recognized by his stage name BNXN, has boldly voiced his unwavering resolve to achieve towering heights in the global music industry. Candidly acknowledging that raw talent alone isn’t the only requisite for success, BNXN has indicated his readiness to foot the ‘other prices’ necessary for an illustrious musical career, setting a profound example for aspiring artists.

Unleashing a New Wave of Afro-fusion

BNXN is not a novice in the industry; his unique blend of Afro-fusion music has already made waves in the Nigerian music scene. The young and talented artist, formerly known as Buju, is now set to add a new chapter to his musical journey with the release of a deluxe version of his debut album ‘Sincerely Benson.’ The 15-track album has already garnered significant attention from music enthusiasts both domestically and internationally.

BNXN’s Pledge: ‘I Will Do Whatever It Takes’

Displaying an air of unshakable determination, BNXN has pledged to ‘do whatever it takes’ to secure his place amongst the musical greats. This declaration, made alongside a snippet of an unreleased track, mirrors his relentless commitment to his craft and his readiness to face the challenges that the music industry presents.

A Potential Career-defining Hit

The unreleased song, which BNXN believes could potentially be the biggest hit of his career, serves as a symbol of his unwavering dedication and his ambition to leave an indelible mark on the world of Afro-fusion music. His commitment to his craft and his willingness to navigate the industry’s challenges are both admirable traits of a musician who is ready to shape his destiny.

In conclusion, BNXN’s declaration of dedication and his imminent musical release underscore the artist’s unyielding determination to succeed. His readiness to pay the necessary ‘price’ to ensure his growth and success in the music industry serves as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring artists everywhere.