BMSG Inc. Reflects on a Successful 2023, Sets Sights on International Expansion in 2024

As the world bids adieu to 2023 and welcomes 2024, music and entertainment company BMSG Inc., stands tall in Japan’s vibrant industry. Reflecting on a successful year, BMSG begins this new journey with an expanded artist roster, now proudly hosting 23 talented artists and trainees. Among the new signings of 2023, the company welcomed artists MAZZEL and REIKO, who quickly became key contributors to BMSG’s growing prominence.

Fostering a Community Through Music

The company started the year with a heartfelt message to its fans, courtesy of its diverse artist roster. In a collaborative video message, the artists extended their warm wishes for a blissful new year, further strengthening the bond between them and their fans. SKY-HI, the rapper and CEO of BMSG, took this opportunity to reflect on the milestones achieved in the past year. He noted the successful debuts of MAZZEL and REIKO, as well as the well-received ‘D.U.N.K.’ events. The success stories did not stop there, with the company also welcoming renowned musician, Ru Williams, as the latest resident artist at Q’s Bar Lounge in Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Charting the Course for 2024

Looking forward, SKY-HI outlined BMSG’s ambitious plans for 2024. Central to these plans is a focus on international expansion and collaborations, aiming to connect with audiences worldwide. The CEO also highlighted the unique talents within the company, such as the promising group BE:FIRST and multilingual artist REIKO from the Philippines. These artists, among others, are seen as pivotal to the company’s growth and global aspirations.

A Commitment to Artists and Fans

While BMSG aims to make a mark in the global music industry, SKY-HI emphasized that the company’s commitment goes beyond commercial success. A significant emphasis is placed on the mental well-being of the artists, recognizing the pressures that come with the industry. The company also aims to foster stronger relationships with fans, firmly believing in the power of community in music. SKY-HI also shared his personal aspirations for 2024, intending to demonstrate the power of individual style and the ability to collaborate effectively. With these goals, BMSG aims to establish itself as a unique and unrivaled entity in the music industry.