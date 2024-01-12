Bluey’s New ‘Cubby’ Episode: A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale
In a delightful surprise for fans of the acclaimed children’s series ‘Bluey,’ the creators have released ten brand-new episodes in the United States. Among them lies a gem titled ‘Cubby,’ which artfully modernizes a traditional Yiddish folktale, rendering it relatable to contemporary audiences through the medium of a children’s show.
‘Cubby’: A Playful Architectural Marvel
In ‘Cubby,’ Bluey and Bingo, the two canine siblings at the heart of the show, embark on an ambitious project. The siblings transform their living room into a whimsical labyrinth using every cushion, blanket, and an array of quirky items, including lawn gnomes and disco balls. Their imaginative endeavor results in a massive pillow fort, complete with unique features such as an alpaca farm and a penguin room.
The Pillowy Chaos: A Lesson in Space
The playful chaos inevitably leads to the fort’s accidental destruction by their father, Bandit, who is on a quest to find the bathroom. A moment of realization descends upon the family as they appreciate the spaciousness of their home once the pillows and blankets are cleared away. This event mirrors the central theme of a classic folktale.
A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale
The episode draws inspiration from a traditional Yiddish folktale as captured in Margot Zemach’s picture book ‘It Could Always Be Worse.’ The tale revolves around a man living in a cramped hut who, upon a rabbi’s advice, brings all his animals inside. However, he later appreciates the space when they’re removed. The episode’s creator, Joe Brumm, acknowledges that the inspiration for ‘Cubby’ came from ‘A Squash and a Squeeze’ by Julie Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which is based on the same folktale.
A Series Adored Globally
The ‘Bluey’ series has been a massive success, topping the charts as the most-watched series for preschoolers and children in the U.S. in 2023. The show’s enduring popularity is a testament to its unique charm, highlighting the joy and creativity found in simple family activities. The ten new episodes, including ‘Cubby,’ are now available for streaming on Disney+, with the first-ever special of the series, ‘The Sign,’ set to premiere globally later in 2024.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments