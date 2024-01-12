Bluey’s New ‘Cubby’ Episode: A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale

In a delightful surprise for fans of the acclaimed children’s series ‘Bluey,’ the creators have released ten brand-new episodes in the United States. Among them lies a gem titled ‘Cubby,’ which artfully modernizes a traditional Yiddish folktale, rendering it relatable to contemporary audiences through the medium of a children’s show.

‘Cubby’: A Playful Architectural Marvel

In ‘Cubby,’ Bluey and Bingo, the two canine siblings at the heart of the show, embark on an ambitious project. The siblings transform their living room into a whimsical labyrinth using every cushion, blanket, and an array of quirky items, including lawn gnomes and disco balls. Their imaginative endeavor results in a massive pillow fort, complete with unique features such as an alpaca farm and a penguin room.

The Pillowy Chaos: A Lesson in Space

The playful chaos inevitably leads to the fort’s accidental destruction by their father, Bandit, who is on a quest to find the bathroom. A moment of realization descends upon the family as they appreciate the spaciousness of their home once the pillows and blankets are cleared away. This event mirrors the central theme of a classic folktale.

A Modern Twist on a Classic Folktale

The episode draws inspiration from a traditional Yiddish folktale as captured in Margot Zemach’s picture book ‘It Could Always Be Worse.’ The tale revolves around a man living in a cramped hut who, upon a rabbi’s advice, brings all his animals inside. However, he later appreciates the space when they’re removed. The episode’s creator, Joe Brumm, acknowledges that the inspiration for ‘Cubby’ came from ‘A Squash and a Squeeze’ by Julie Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, which is based on the same folktale.

A Series Adored Globally

The ‘Bluey’ series has been a massive success, topping the charts as the most-watched series for preschoolers and children in the U.S. in 2023. The show’s enduring popularity is a testament to its unique charm, highlighting the joy and creativity found in simple family activities. The ten new episodes, including ‘Cubby,’ are now available for streaming on Disney+, with the first-ever special of the series, ‘The Sign,’ set to premiere globally later in 2024.