Bluey Springs to Life at Kew Gardens and Wakehurst this Easter

Mark your calendars this Easter, as Kew Gardens and Wakehurst are set to bring the enchanting world of Bluey, the much-loved animated TV series, to life. 'Bluey at Kew and Wakehurst', a family-friendly event, invites visitors to experience a magical journey filled with interactive trails and activities inspired by the show that has captured the hearts of children and adults across the globe.

Immersive Adventure in Nature's Playground

From 29 March to 14 April 2024, families can embark on a whimsical adventure in the form of a Bluey trail within the lush expanse of London's Kew Gardens. An interactive play zone, designed in the spirit of the show's unforgettable episodes, awaits the young and the young at heart. The trail will be punctuated with 3D installations that offer a tactile exploration of the animated series' charm.

Edutainment at its Best

The event isn't just about fun; it's also a window to the rich biodiversity of Australia, Bluey's home country. Visitors can engage with educational panels that shed light on Australia's diverse flora and fauna, as well as Kew's unique plant collections. These installations aim to inspire curiosity and foster a sense of responsibility towards our planet among the younger generation.

A Meeting with Bluey

Adding to the excitement, there's a special guest who’ll be making daily appearances – a costumed Bluey character. This interactive element is bound to delight fans and create lasting memories for families. The event is included in the price of admission to Kew Gardens, making it an accessible and attractive Easter outing for all.

Collaboration with Comic Relief

Furthermore, the popular animated series is extending its influence to charitable endeavors. In collaboration with Comic Relief for Red Nose Day, Bluey is providing themed fundraising ideas and learning resources for children and schools. The goal is to make the charity event engaging and informative, encouraging participation in fundraising activities related to the Bluey theme, such as dressing up and dancing. This partnership showcases the power of popular culture to drive social change and community involvement.