Arts & Entertainment

Blues Prodigy Laurence Jones to Perform in Carlisle

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Blues Prodigy Laurence Jones to Perform in Carlisle

Acclaimed blues artist Laurence Jones is set to light up the stage at the Old Fire Station in Carlisle on Wednesday, May 29. Known for his extraordinary guitar skills and soulful vocals, Jones has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of music. Born and bred in Liverpool, his recent 8th studio album ‘Bad Luck & The Blues’ hit the top spot on The Official Jazz & Blues Charts in the UK, further cementing his status in the music industry.

‘The Future of The Blues’

The reputation of Laurence Jones precedes him, with multiple awards and acknowledgments from some of the music industry’s most respected figures and publications. Classic Rock Magazine has dubbed him ‘the future of the blues’, a title that speaks volumes about his talent and potential. Blues legend Buddy Guy has even compared him to the iconic Eric Clapton, a compliment that few can dream of receiving.

A Hall of Fame Career

Over the course of his career, Jones has earned a spot in the British Blues Hall Of Fame, an honor that speaks to his incredible talent and influence on the genre. His prowess on the guitar has not gone unnoticed, with Music Radar listing him as one of the world’s top 10 blues-rock guitarists. His talent extends beyond his musicianship, with his songwriting abilities equally admired and celebrated.

Sharing the Stage with Legends

Jones’s career has seen him share the stage with some of the biggest names in music, including Sir Van Morrison, Sir Ringo Starr, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, and Status Quo. His upcoming performance in Carlisle is bound to be another memorable event in his illustrious career. Fans can book tickets for the event, scheduled for May 29, 2024, from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, online for just £19.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

