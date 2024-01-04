en English
Arts & Entertainment

Bluegrass Legends Honored at the Great 48 Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Bluegrass Legends Honored at the Great 48 Event

Bluegrass music, with its enchanting melodies and soulful narratives, found a vibrant platform in the form of the Great 48 event in 2023. The annual gathering, held at the iconic Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace, was a tribute concert dedicated to the bluegrass legends, Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt. The event, co-sponsored by the California Bluegrass Association since 2008, was headlined by Jerry Douglas and The Jerry Douglas Band. It showcased a stellar line-up of renowned musicians, attracting bluegrass enthusiasts from California and across the western region.

A Tribute to Bluegrass Legends

Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt, legendary figures in the bluegrass genre, were honored at the Great 48 event. Their significant contributions have shaped the genre, influencing generations of musicians. The tribute concert served as a platform to celebrate their music, reliving the magic they created.

A Stellar Line-up of Musicians

The event was headlined by Jerry Douglas and The Jerry Douglas Band, known for their captivating performances. The stage also welcomed acclaimed musicians such as Bill Evans on banjo, Jim Nunally on guitar, Chad Manning on fiddle, Tom Bekeny on mandolin, Steve Pottier on bass, and Mike Witcher on dobro. Special guests Peter Rowan and Herb Pederson added more charm to the event with their performances.

The Great 48: A Gathering for Bluegrass Enthusiasts

More than a concert, the Great 48 is a celebration of music, an opportunity for musicians and bluegrass lovers to come together and share their passion. The event focuses on the joy of playing music together, rather than formal performances or competitions. This spirit of community and love for music makes the Great 48 a unique and awaited event in the bluegrass calendar.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

