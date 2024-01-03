Blueface Addresses Ongoing Feuds in ‘Barbie’ Remix

Yesterday, the music world witnessed a new twist as the remix of Jaidyn Alexis’ song ‘Barbie,’ featuring Blueface, made its debut on Blueface’s YouTube channel. The video, set within a vibrant party in a playhouse, is not just a visual delight but also a platform where Blueface chooses to air out his ongoing disputes with fellow rappers Offset, Soulja Boy, and NLE Choppa.

Blueface Fires Shots in His Verse

In this remix, Blueface uses his verse to make some controversial statements and allegations. He boldly addresses the rumors surrounding Offset’s alleged affair with Chrisean Rock, a claim that has been vehemently denied by both Offset and his wife, Cardi B. His lyrics, explicit in nature, not only focus on these personal conflicts but also seem to dismiss the feelings and reactions of the other parties involved.

Feud with Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa

Blueface’s verse in ‘Barbie’ also sheds light on his feud with Soulja Boy, which was ignited when Blueface claimed he would beat Soulja Boy in a Verzuz battle. This claim led to a heated and very public exchange on Instagram Live between the two rappers. The video also touches upon Blueface’s controversy with NLE Choppa involving Choppa’s baby mother.

Impact on the Rap Community

The release of the ‘Barbie’ remix and the explicit lyrics by Blueface have stirred up heated discussions within the rap community. The confrontational tone adopted by Blueface in addressing his feuds has added a new layer of drama and intrigue to the ever-changing rap landscape. As fans and critics dissect every word and implication, the rap world waits with bated breath for any possible responses from Offset, Soulja Boy, and NLE Choppa.