Blue Teapot Theatre Company Expands Ensemble to Foster Inclusivity

The Galway-based Blue Teapot Theatre Company, a pioneer in the realm of inclusive theatre, is expanding its ensemble and inviting actors with intellectual disabilities to audition. This move is a testament to their commitment to fostering diversity and inclusiveness in performing arts. Operational since 1996, the company has been instrumental in integrating actors with intellectual disabilities into professional theatre and is renowned for its influential productions.

A Legacy of Inclusive Theatre

One of the company’s most celebrated works is the play ‘Sanctuary’, which was later adapted into an award-winning feature film. The film is unique in that its cast comprises almost entirely of actors with intellectual disabilities. This bold and ambitious undertaking not only showcased the skills and talent of these actors but also challenged preconceived notions about the roles and capabilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities in professional theatre.

Commitment to Growth and Diversity

The company’s current expansion aligns with its Strategic Arts Plan running up to 2027, which includes a nationwide search for new talent. Blue Teapot Theatre Company is not just about providing acting opportunities, but also about nurturing talent through various programs. These programs include a three-year performing arts school and community theatre initiatives for different age groups.

Voices of Change

Actors within the company, like Kelly, who also turned playwright with ‘Into the Dark Woods’, and Coppinger, highlight the importance of representation and the joy of creative expression. Artistic Director Petal Pilley emphasizes the need for greater integration of actors with disabilities into mainstream productions. Pilley asserts that much can be done to advance the careers of these talented actors and enhance their visibility beyond regional platforms.