Arts & Entertainment

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre Ends Ten-Year Tenure at Roxy with Prop Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:28 am EST
In a heartfelt parting gesture, the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre in Victoria held a prop sale on Saturday, marking the end of an era at the Roxy Theatre. After a decade-long residence, the theatre company is set to depart from its familiar confines, leaving behind a storied history and a bevy of unforgettable productions.

Memories for Sale

As the sale unfolded, one could sense the poignant nostalgia that permeated the air. General Manager Rebekah Johnson, caught in the throes of sentiment, experienced a particularly moving moment when the on-air sign, a relic from the theatre’s radio plays, found a new owner. The unpredictability of the sale intrigued Evan Roberts, the theatre’s board president, who noted the swift purchase of most bird cages and a unique doll.

The Roxy’s Legacy

Founded in 2008, the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre has been a cornerstone of Victoria’s arts scene, producing over 80 shows. However, over the years, it has grappled with financial difficulties, amassing a debt nearing $1 million. In a bid to navigate their fiscal challenges and finance key upgrades, the theatre sold the Roxy to Strandlund Investments Ltd in 2022, leasing it back for three years.

Impact of the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the Roxy’s viability as an arts venue. Despite the challenges, the theatre remained a manageable size for the company. In a surprising turn of events in December, Blue Bridge announced their decision to vacate the Roxy and liquidate assets to offset their debts. The current owner, Rafer Strandlund, extended his support by granting them extra time to clear out the building.

What Lies Ahead

As the curtain falls on this chapter, the company plans to reconvene in the new year to chart out its future and plan the 2024 season. Emily Friesen, the theatre’s recent head of props, managed to claim a turtle prop named Hector, a small token of memory from this monumental sale. Actor Shea O’Connor, who lent his efforts at the sale, expressed optimism for the Roxy’s future as a theatre, considering the scarcity of venues in Victoria’s performance and arts community. Strandlund, too, indicated earlier in 2022 that there were no immediate plans for the Roxy, hinting at the possibility of years-long development.

Arts & Entertainment Business Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

