Blu Hydrangea: Dancing Through Harassment to Celebrate Diversity

Joshua Cargill, known by his drag persona Blu Hydrangea, is experiencing online harassment for his performances on the popular RTE series Dancing With The Stars. Despite the negative attention from a small group of extremists, Joshua is using his platform to champion diversity and represent the queer community in Ireland. His determination and resilience are truly remarkable in the face of such adversity.

Embrace and Challenge

Joshua's performances are a celebration of joy and diversity, bringing a touch of sparkle to the screen. His elaborate outfits and stunning makeup represent more than just a character—they embody an acceptance and warmth that Joshua says he feels from the majority of people in Ireland.

However, Joshua and his fiancé Jonathan Orr, are cautious in public. They refrain from displays of affection like holding hands due to fear of potential homophobic attacks. This reality speaks volumes about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, even in a country known for its welcoming nature.

Winning Hearts, Not Just Crowns

Joshua, who won Ru Paul's UK Drag UK vs the World in 2022, is now setting the stage on fire with his performances on Dancing With The Stars. His upcoming Barbie-themed dance number for Movie Week is something he's excited about, as it aligns with his drag persona's style.

But for Joshua, the show is not just about winning—it's about perfecting his performance, supporting his community, and learning from the experience. He takes every comment, every piece of advice, and every performance as a chance to improve and evolve in his career.

Standing Strong

Despite facing online harassment, Joshua remains firm in his mission—to champion diversity, represent the queer community, and bring joy to viewers through his performances. His strength and determination echo in every dance step, every costume, and every makeup brush stroke, making Blu Hydrangea a symbol of resilience and acceptance.