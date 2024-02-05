Blowing Rock Church Concert Celebrates Black History Month Through Music

On a chilly Sunday evening, February 18, the rich and resonant notes of 'Deep River' and the solemn chords of 'Nunc dimmittis' by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor are set to reverberate through the hallowed halls of St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church in Blowing Rock. The Friends of Music at the church are staging a unique concert titled 'Wake and Forget, Dream and Remember: A Concert in Honor of Black History Month' to pay homage to the indelible impact of Black artists on the world of music.

A Musical Celebration of Black History Month

Timed to coincide with Black History Month, the concert aims to honor Black composers, their musical contributions, and their undeniable influence on the musical landscape. The program includes an eclectic mix of compositions, from well-known spirituals like 'Deep River' to more traditional pieces such as 'Ave Maria' by Nathaniel Dett.

Shining a Light on Lesser-Known Composers

While the concert features works by acknowledged masters like Coleridge-Taylor and Dett, it also seeks to bring to the fore the compositions of lesser-known artists. Among the works being performed are those by Florence Price, the first African American woman to have a composition played by a major orchestra, Moses Hogan, a modern master of choral music, and Harry Burleigh, who played a significant role in developing American art songs.

Building Community Through Music

The event is not just a celebration of music but also an opportunity for the community to come together. By showcasing a diverse range of music, the concert provides a platform for audiences to experience a variety of musical styles and compositions that may not be widely recognized. In doing so, it seeks to foster a deeper appreciation of the richness and diversity of Black musical heritage.