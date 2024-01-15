en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Blossoms Shanghai’: A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China

The buzz surrounding the TV series ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ has been impossible to ignore. Produced by the famed Hong Kong director Wong Kar-wai and based on Jin Yucheng’s award-winning novel, the show has become a cultural tour de force in China, especially in Shanghai, its primary setting. The narrative, starring Hu Ge, unfolds the tale of a self-made millionaire navigating the economic boom of 1990s Shanghai, a captivating storyline that has captured the hearts of millions of viewers.

Sparking a Business Boom

The series’ impact extends beyond television screens, seeping into the local economy and stimulating a business boom. Enterprises in Shanghai have cleverly capitalized on the show’s colossal success. They are promoting products and experiences that echo the series’ setting and characters, thereby fanning the flames of its popularity.

One such enterprise is the Peace Hotel, a significant location featured in the series. The iconic hotel now offers a ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ set meal and has even renamed one of its suites after the show. This strategic alignment with the series has triggered a surge in bookings and allowed the hotel to command higher prices.

Tailored Success

Moreover, the show’s influence has stretched to the fashion industry. A restaurant in Ningbo has witnessed a rush of customers seeking suits similar to those donned by the series’ lead character. The demand is so high that tailors are working overtime to keep up with the orders.

A Cultural Resonance

But ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ is more than just an economic stimulant. The series resonates deeply with viewers, as it aligns with their parents’ memories of the 1990s Shanghai. The show’s cinematic quality has also earned it high praise, further solidifying its status as a cultural phenomenon.

Indeed, ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ is not merely a popular TV series; it is a testament to the power of art and storytelling in driving cultural and economic trends.

Arts & Entertainment Business China
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

